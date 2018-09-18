Marc Van Louie Baluyut hopes to surpass the records of his father who was a former national rider

Published 10:40 PM, September 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Italian rider Marc Van Louie Baluyut of Tarlac City stormed through the opening day of the 2018 Batang Pinoy National Finals cycling competition to clinch his first touranment gold in the boys 14-15 criterium race at Burnham Park, Baguio City.

Hailing from Rome, Italy, the golden second generation rider is the son of former national cyclist Villamor Baluyut who represented the Philippines from 1998 to 2004 before deciding to move to Italy.

The 15-year-old hopes to follow his father's footsteps by donning the Philippines' colors in the future as well.

“Gustong-gusto po niya na makalaro talaga dito sa Pilipinas para makalaban ang mga kapwa niya Pilipino,” said the older Baluyut who is a native of San Jose, Tarlac.

(He really wants to compete here in the Philippines so that he can go against his compatriots.)

Baluyut broke free from the rest of the 30-man, 2.2-kilometer race passing through Burnham Park in just the 2nd of 5 laps. He alone crossed the finish line for the gold in his debut in the annual tournament.

“Pinatigil ko iyan sa pagbisikleta para maglaro ng basketball pero inayawan lahat at talagang gustong magbisektleta. Nasa dugo na siguro niya at talagang ambisyon niya na lampasan ang naging record ko sa national team kaya gusto niya sumali dito sa Batang Pinoy,” added Villamor, who was able to join the Tour de Langkawi numerous times.

(I made him stop cycling so he could pursue basketball but then he didn't want anything else but cycling. Maybe it's in his blood and it's really his ambition to surpass my records in the national team that's why he wanted join Batang Pinoy.)

Baluyut hopes that he can participate the presitigious Giro d'Italia (Tour of Italy) one day after joining Cheek Patata, a private cycling group in Rome. His talent is also attracting the possibility of suiting up for the national team in the Youth Olympic Games that will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October.

Joseph Quirino of Malaybalay finished behind Baluyut while Pangasinan's Justin Valetro took home the bronze.

Cebuanas dominated the girls 14-15 category as Nicole Del Rosario led the 2.2km-race by three laps, followed by Lapu-lapu City's Moira Erediano and Catherine Uya. The trio will be participating in the triathlon race on Wednesday, September 19.

John Paul Jallorina of Talisay City won the boys 9-11 race while Panganisan's Mark Armendez settled for silver while Talisay's Van Winey Pagnanawon snatched the bronze.

In the boys 12-13 bracket, John Mar Armendez of Pangasinan copped the gold, followed by teammate Adrian Nicolas and Lawrence Uy of Cebu City.

The Cebuana domination continues in the girls 12-13 category as Jean Canete topped the race while teammate Juliana Loberanis finished second and Talisay City's Kendra Cabardo settled for the bronze. – Rappler.com