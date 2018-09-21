Host Baguio inches closer to defending its overall crown after collecting 46 gold medals

Published 1:16 PM, September 21, 2018

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Host Baguio City leads the overall medal standings with a few events left on the last day of the 2018 Batang Pinoy National Championships here Friday, September 21.

The hosts relied on their wushu and taekwondo bets to haul a total of 46 gold medals and move closer to defending their overall crown.

Wushu collected 13 golds while taekwondo pocketed 10 mints.

Baguio bets in judo and wrestling each won eight gold medals, while other athletes prevailed in archery (2), athletics (2), karate (1), swimming (1) and triathlon (1).

They also clinched 46 silver and 57 bronze medals.

Quezon City trails behind at second with 21 gold, 12 silver and 49 bronzes – leaning on 10 gold medals in swimming and four in wrestling.

At close third is Cebu City with 20 golds, 25 silvers and 28 bronzes, while Laguna Province (20-8-20) and Cebu Province (16-9-15) round out the top five.

Competitions are still ongoing in arnis, chess, muay, badminton, basketball, boxing, softball and baseball.

The overall champion will receive a total of P3 million worth of incentives, while runners-up will go home with P2.5M (second), P2M (third), P1.5M (fourth) and P1M (fifth), according to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

However, these incentives will have a Memorandum of Agreement with the PSC to indicate what it may be spent for.

The weeklong tournament is part of PSC’s grassroots development program aimed at discovering potential members of the national team. – Rappler.com