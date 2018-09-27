Grandmasters Julio Catalino Sadorra and John Paul Gomez deliver as the Philippines join a huge 41-country group on top in the 43rd World Chess Olympiad

Published 8:37 AM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Grandmasters Julio Catalino Sadorra and John Paul Gomez pulled off hard-earned victories while International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia escaped with a draw from an inferior position to lift to the Philippines to a 2.5-1.5 win over Slovakia and stay on top after the second round of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia Tuesday night, September 25.

The United States-based Sadorra caught GM Christopher Repka into his opening preparation to gain material advantage and hammer out a 37-move win of a Slav Defense while Gomez fought his way out of a difficult position to eke out a 63-move triumph over GM Tomas Petrik of a Ruy Lopez.

For Garcia, an Olympiad newbie, he came into the endgame a pawn down but he managed to create disturbing bishop and queen threats to escape with a draw in 65 moves of a Dutch Defense with IM Viktor Gazik to help seal the pulsating win for the Filipinos, whose ranked lower than the 48th-seeded Slovakians at 54th.

FIDE Master Joseph Mari Turqueza, a last-minute replacement to IM Haridas Pascua, who was complaining of headaches and sinusitis, in the second round, ran out of opening tricks and lost to IM Martin Nayhebaver in 41 moves of a Sicilian battle.

The Philippines thus remained in a huge 41-country group on top that included powerhouse United States, which has Cavite-born GM Wesley So as board two player, with four match points.

The win came a day after the Nationals destroyed San Marino, 4-0, in the opening round Monday.

The women’s squad, in contrast, succumbed to Slovenia despite a smashing victory by WGM Janelle Mae Frayna over WIM Laura Unuk on top board.

WFM Shania Mae Mendoza and WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego lost their way and suffered painful defeats at the hands of WGM Jana Krivec and WFM Teja Vidic, respectively, on the last two boards.

WIM Catherine Secopito split the point with WFM Lara Janzelj on second board. – Rappler.com