Filipino bowlers dominate the inaugural Asia-Pacific Masters Games in Malaysia

Published 12:49 PM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines captured 21 gold medals in the tenpin bowling competitions of the 1st Asia-Pacific Masters Games recently at the Megamall Pinang Bowling Center in Perai, Penang, Malaysia.

Represented by the Philippine Bowling Congress (PBC), the pinoy keglers also bagged 12 silvers and 7 bronzes for a total 40-medal haul.

“We came here with very humble expectations to bring in just one medal, of whatever color. So to have raked in so many medals, was really God-sent for us," said PBC president Engr. Guillermo Mallillin, noting that the players also paid for their own expenses to compete in the Games.



The 20-man delegation, composed of bowlers from Davao, Iloilo, Cavite, Pampanga and Metro Manila, won a medal in all divisions of the inaugural tournament that pitted over 5,500 athletes from 62 countries in 22 events. The competition is recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Philippine medalists

Singles

Gold: James Young (Men’s 40+), Pio Mico (Men’s 45+), Baby Diosana (Women’s 50+), Raquel Hayes (Women’s 55+), and Emma Bañez (Women’s 60+) and George Manozo (Men’s 60+)

Silver: Francis De Leon (Men’s 50+), Absalon Serrano (Men’s 60+), Manuel Nierra (Men’s 65+), Crystal Chavez (Women’s 35+), Anne Marie Duya (Women’s 50+), Sol Bagalay (Women’s 60+).

Bronze: Ben Pacheco (Men’s 70+), Perla Pacheco (Women’s 60+), and Tans Bernas (Men’s 65+).

Doubles

Gold: Francis De Leon and Louie Bianzon (Men’s 50+), Gerry Mallillin and George Mañozo (Men’s 60+), James Young and Gerald Samuels (Men’s 45+), Anne Marie Duya and Crystal Chavez (Women’s 45+), Emma Bañez and Sol Bagalay (Women’s 50+), Raquel Hayes and Baby Diosana (Women’s 55+), Perla Pacheco and N. Zainudin (Women’s 60+).

Silver: Rico Luga and Pio Mico (Men’s 45+), Absalon Serrano and Al Langkuno (Men’s 60+)

Mixed Doubles

Gold: Crystal Chavez and James Young (35+), Francis De Leon and Baby Diosana (50+), Al Langkuno and H. Han (60+).

Silver: Perla Pacheco and Ben Pacheco (60+), Emma Bañez and Louie Bianzon (50+), Raquel Hayes and Joey Macatangay (55+).

Bronze: George Mañozo and Sol Bagalay (60+)

Masters

Gold: Louie Bianzon (Men’s 50+), George Mañozo (Men’s 60+), Anne Marie Duya Women’s 50+), Raquel Hayes (Women’s 55+), Sol Bagalay (Women’s 60+)

Silver: Emma Bañez (Women’s 60+), Manny Nierra (Men’s 65+), Baby Diosana (Women’s 50+),

Bronze: Rico Luga (Men’s 45+), Perla Pacheco (Women’s 60+), Ben Pacheco (Men’s 70+)

– Rappler.com