Seven Filipino athletes will see action in the junior Olympics this October in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Published 1:39 PM, September 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from clinching a double gold in the 2018 Asian Games, Yuka Saso will be back in action for the Philippines but this time at the world stage as she suits up for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) from October 6 to 18 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Filipino-Japanese golfer will banner seven young Filipinos who will compete in the biggest multi-sports event for junior athletes.

Aside from Saso, golfer Carl Jano Corpus will also don the country's colors in the boys' event.

Christian Tio, ranked world No. 2 in junior kiteboarding, hopes to top the competition, while Jann Mari Nayre also vies for a strong run after making history as the first Filipino table tennis player to qualify for YOG.

US-based tanker Nicole Oliva, who will compete in 7 individual events, achieved qualifying time A clockings in the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyle.

National archery team mainstay Nicole Marie Tagle targets a better finish after her 2018 Asian Games stint, while fencer Lawrence Tan also aims to make the country proud in the foil event.

Asian champion and national taekwondo jin Pauline Lopez, meanwhile, will be among the 80 Youth Change Makers selected by the YOG organizing committee who will serve as ambassadors of the games.

Lopez won the Philippines' fourth bronze medal in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Jonne Go of the Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragonboat Federation will head Team Philippines as chef de mission.

The athletes will leave for Buenos Aires on Monday, October 1. – Rappler.com