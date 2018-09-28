Pinays down Slovakia in World Chess Olympiad 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Women's power at the 2018 World Chess Olympiad propelled the Filipinas to 39th place after they defeated Slovakia, 2.-5.1.5 in the fourth round on Thursday, September 27, in Batumi, Georgia.
The men's team fell to Estonia 2.5-1.5, as Jan Emmanuel Garcia took his second loss, negating a superb save by top board Julio Catalino Sadorra to force a draw with Kaido Kulaots. With its second team loss and two wins, the Filipinos slumped to 69th place.
The women's team had a similar start in the 2016 Olympiad where they finished ahead of the men's team despite the sterling bronze medal by 64-year-old Eugene Torre on board 3. Torre, who was not chosen to play by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines to play in Batumi, is coaching the team.
It was the victory of national champion Shania Mae Mendoza over woman grandmaster Zuzana Cibikova on board 3 that was the highlight of match. With White in a Guioco Piano, the FEU student built a strong attacking position though quiet moves. Cibikova gambled on a tactical riposte on the 37th move to remove a rook that occupied near her king, but Mendoza grabbed the bishop and finished off her rival in 42 moves.
Sadorra lost a piece and Kulaots' heavy pieces were set to invade his king. Sadorra hung on for the sake of his teammates but when Kulaots failed to find the knockout punch, Sadorra unleashed a sudden counter attack that forced Kulaots to seek a draw by perpetual check.
"It's the grace of God and the gift of Pinoy fighting skills," said the US-based Sadorra in a Facebook private message.
The women's team play England, led by grandmaster Jovanka Houska, a visitor to the 2017 Bacolod Open. A training match between Frayna and Houska did not push through but on Friday night's 5th round, they will clash in a vital match.San Diego will be rested and Bernadette Galas will take her place on board 4.
The men's team will meet Lebanon on the 5th round, with Mari Joseph Turqueza taking his place. – Rappler.com