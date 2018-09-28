National champion Shania Mae Mendoza delivers for the Philippine women's chess team

Published 5:25 PM, September 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Women's power at the 2018 World Chess Olympiad propelled the Filipinas to 39th place after they defeated Slovakia, 2.-5.1.5 in the fourth round on Thursday, September 27, in Batumi, Georgia.

The men's team fell to Estonia 2.5-1.5, as Jan Emmanuel Garcia took his second loss, negating a superb save by top board Julio Catalino Sadorra to force a draw with Kaido Kulaots. With its second team loss and two wins, the Filipinos slumped to 69th place.

The women's team had a similar start in the 2016 Olympiad where they finished ahead of the men's team despite the sterling bronze medal by 64-year-old Eugene Torre on board 3. Torre, who was not chosen to play by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines to play in Batumi, is coaching the team.