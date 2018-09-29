The Philippine women's chess team climbs to 31st place in the World Chess Olympiad 2018

Published 6:59 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's team rose to 31st place as the men's side skidded to 101in the World Chess Olympiad 2018 in Batumi, Georgia.

The women's team escaped with a 2-2 draw against England with national champion and FEU standout Shania Mae Mendoza vanquishing Louise Head in a complicated 35-move Semi-Slav, Botvinnik Variation battle.

Then 2017 national champ Bernadette Galas of La Salle quashed Sue Maroroa in a 43-move English Opening, giving the Philippines a 2-0 lead.

"The opponent of WIM ( Woman International Master) Mendoza deviated from her usual opening. She does not know the line or maybe forgot the moves," said coach Jayson Gonzales in a Viber message.

Seventeen-year-old Ashaya Kalaiyalahan, however, defeated Filipina veteran Catherine Secopito in a 65-move King's Indian.

Woman grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna also absorbed her first loss in 5 games, bowing to Jovanka Houska in 56 moves of a King's Indian Attack, as the Pinays settled for a 2-2 draw against England.

The results put the Pinay chessers at 31st place with 7 match points on 3 match wins, one loss and one draw.

Two-time national champion Haridas Pascua, though, delivered the only win for the men's team, which is now feeling the burden of having 3 rookies in their lineup.

John Paul Gomez and Mari Joseph Turqueza, another rookie, lost their matches while top board Julio Catalino Sadorra failed to nurture his advantage and agreed to a draw.

The Philippines remains at 4 match points on 2 wins and 3 losses.

Jan Emmanuel Garcia, the other rookie who also coaches Ateneo de Manila, was rested for the round.

The 101st place is the lowest the Philippines has sunk after 5 rounds in any Olympiad.

The Filipinos will play Jersey in Sunday's 6th round. Saturday is rest day where the Philippines, led by their captain Eugene Torre, will prepare on their long climb to the upper half of the 150-man cast.

Torre, who won a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympiad, is also coaching the team.

There are 150 teams in the men's and women's section. The men's team is seeking to finish higher than its worst-ever finish of 59th in 2016. – Rappler.com