Published 4:01 PM, October 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) now has more reasons to accelerate the rehabilitation of its facilities after the death of 11-year-old wushu cog Rasta Daraliay inside the athletes' dormitory of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

In an emergency press conference, PSC chairman Butch Ramirez said the agency will make the necessary changes in order to prevent such accidents that happened to Daraliay from occuring again.

The bemedalled junior Taolu artist died on Saturday, September 29, hours after falling from his bunk bed, which is about 4 feet in height. He was supposed to turn 12 on November 6.

"[C]ompelling talaga na ayusin ang mga facilities faster na ngayon. Makiusap kami na 'wag naman kami patagalan kasi dalawang taong plano namin' yan e. Lalong we have enough reason na i-fast-track namin yan," he told reporters on Monday at the PSC Conference Room in Taft.

(We're more compelled to fix our facilities faster. We will beg them not to delay the process because we've been planning the rehabilitation for two years now. We are more convinced to fast-track that rehabilitation.)

"Safe, secure and dagdag kami ng mga dormitory attendants, increase namin 'yung security, dagdag kami ng doctor, nurse."

(It should be safe and secure and we will add more dormitory attendants, increase security and add a doctor and nurse.)

According to Wushu Federation of the Philippines secretary-general Julian Camacho, Daraliay had stayed on and off the wushu dorm for the past 3 years at the request of his parents to ease the travel from his home in Tandang Sora, Quezon City to Taft.

But the unexpected happened on Saturday when Daraliay, although the double-deck bed had safety guard rails, fell at the room's concrete floor at about 3 am.

"Sabi noong nanay na talagang malikot matulog itong batang ito," Camacho said.



(The mom said he really moves a lot when sleeping.)

This is the double deck bed where 11-year-old Rasta Daraliay fell off from at about 3 am last September 29. He died before noon of the same day | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/LQYw8ZtNCt — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) October 1, 2018

Checked by his roommates, he declared he was fine and instead returned to sleep, this time at the bottom bunk of the bed.

However, he never woke up again despite being rushed to the Adventist Medical Center in Pasay City when he was found with his mouth frothing at around 8:30 am.

Ramirez said the PSC has learned its lesson from the accident.

"Sigurista na lang tayo, doon na lang tayo sa walang double-deck."



(Just to be sure, we should just go without the double-deck beds.)

But for the changes to come into fruition, the PSC needs funding first.

"Sana 'yung mga bagay na nasa batas na nasa amin, dapat ibigay na sa amin para mapabilis 'yung rehabilitation," said Ramirez.



(I hope that what should be ours according to the law should be given to us so we can push for the rehabilitation.)

Daraliay's remains will be cremated on Thursday, October 4. – Rappler.com