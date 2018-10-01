The 20-year-old Japanese compares her Grand Slam success to eating green tea-flavored ice cream

Published 1:35 AM, October 02, 2018

BEIJING, China – Naomi Osaka made the startling admission on Monday, October 1, that winning the US Open was "bittersweet" and "not the happiest memory" and revealed that she has been trying to forget about the career-defining victory.

The 20-year-old rising star from Japan stunned Serena Williams last month in a tempestuous final in which the American called chair umpire Carlos Ramos "a thief" and later accused him of sexism.

"There's a lot of stuff I want to say about how I felt and whatever," the world No. 6 said.

Williams's high-profile meltdown made headlines over Osaka's feat in becoming the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam, although Osaka has declined to point the finger at the American great.

"For me, I don't know, I don't know, the memory of the US Open is a little bit bittersweet," Osaka said.

"Right after, the day after, I really didn't want to think about it because it wasn't necessarily the happiest memory for me."

"I just sort of wanted to move on at that point."

Speaking in Beijing, where Osaka powered into round two of the China Open with a dominant performance over Kazakh qualifier Zarina Diyas, the young Japanese light-heartedly compared her Grand Slam success to green-tea ice cream.

"When you bite into it, it's sweet, but also very strong – that's how that memory feels to me."

"Of course I'm happy that I won a Grand Slam, I don't think there's anything that can take away from that... but I feel like it was so strange, I didn't just want to think about it."

"I wanted to just push it to the side."

Osaka, who defeated Diyas 6-4, 6-3 despite not playing her best, faces unseeded American Danielle Collins next.