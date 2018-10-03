Unbeaten Julio Catalino Sadorra leads the redemption bid of the Philippine men's chess team in the World Chess Olympiad 2018

Published 11:55 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After 3 straight wins, the Philippine men's team is back in the hunt to redeem itself from a poor start and a worst performance of 58th place two years ago in its 62 years of playing in the Chess Olympiad.

The men's team, bannered once more by unbeaten Julio Catalino Sadorra and two-time national champion Haridas Pascua, defeated Uruguay, 3-1, to climb to a share of 33rd spot with 10 match points from 5 wins and 3 losses after 8 rounds in the 43rd Batumi Chess Olympiad in Georgia.

They play Zambia, which the Philippines is expected to defeat in the 9th round, on Wednesday, October 4.

Sadorra, who has saved two nearly lost positions in the Olympiad, remained tied for first with the top board one scorers after tallying 6.5 point out of 8 rounds. Joining him are Anish Giri of the Netherlands and Nils Grandelius of Sweden. Based on quality of opposition faced in the tourrnament, though, Sadorra is not in the running for a board medal.

"The last 3 rounds are crucial in any Swiss System tournament. We just have to get a good position and win our remaining games," said team captain Eugene Torre before the team left for Batumi.

The women's team took its second loss, this time to Argentina 2.5-1.5, as it slumped to 48th place. South Korea, whose junior players showed good form in the East Asian Juniors championship, is the Filipinas' next opponent.

Woman grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna lost for the second time in the 11-round tournament and former national champion Catherine Secopito took her third loss.

Antoinette San Diego won the Philippines' only game, against Ayelen Martinez, while Bernadette Galas drew with Marisa Zuriel.

Malaysia has stolen some of the thunder from the women's team as it is in 27th place with 11 match points. – Rappler.com