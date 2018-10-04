The national men's chess team defeats Zambia in the 9th round of the 43rd Chess Olympiad

Published 11:26 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After 4 straight wins, the Philippine men’s team jumped to 31st place after beating Zambia, 2.5-1.5, in the 9th round of the 43rd Chess Olympiad on Wednesday, October 3, in Batumi, Georgia.

With 12 match points from 6 wins and 3 losses, the Philippines faces Ecuador in Thursday’s penultimate round.

Jan Emmanuel Garcia delivered the vital win, a 60 move victory in an English Opening against Kela Kaulule Siane.

“We have been treating each round like a championship round since the one against Lebanon,” Julio Catalino Sadorra, the Philippines’ top board, told Rappler in a Facebook message.

After two straight losses, the women’s team recovered with a 2.5-1.5 triumph over a tough South Korean squad. They're running at 35th with 11 match points.

The Filipinas will face Moldova in the penultimate round.

Woman grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna got her first win since the third round by trouncing Wang Chenglia in 51 moves of a Modern Defense.

Also winning were national champ Shania Mae Mendoza over Roza Eymulu in 42 moves of a French Defense and former titleholder Bernadette Galas against Kim Yubin in 47 move of a Vienna Opening.

Marie Antoinette San Diego lost for the second time in 7 games against Park Sunwon in a 46-move Sicilan Defense. – Rappler.com