The Philippine men's team rolls to its fifth straight victory in the 2018 Chess Olympiad

Published 10:43 AM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men's team won its fifth straight match by beating Ecuador 3-1 Thursday night, October 4, in the 10th and penultimate round of the 43rd Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia.

With the victory, the Philippines landed 19th and will play Southeast Asian powerhouse Vietnam in Friday's last round.

In the 2012 edition, Vietnam spoiled the Philippines bid to remain in the top 10 by winning in the penultimate round.

Two-time national champion Haridas Pascua and Ateneo head coach Jan Emmanuel Garcia tallied wins while Julio Catalino Sadorra and John Paul Gomez drew.

Although a draw against Vietnam will be enough for the Eugene Torre-captained team to erase the stain of its worst performance of 58th place two years ago, the Philippines is in the running for top place in Group B,where it is tied with Norway.

No such luck befell the women's team which fell to Moldavia 2.5-1.5 as Janelle Mae Frayna blundered in a good position on her 33rd move and fell to a mating attack by Doria Baciu in 35 moves of a Queen's Indian. It was Frayna's third loss in 10 games, and second setback in the last 3 rounds.

"We could have won the match against Moldavia today. Janelle was winning. Instead of King to h1,it should have been Queen to f2. This is really unfortunate," said women's coach Jayson Gonzales in a Viber message.

The women's team tumbled to 43rd place and will play Australia in the last round. Gonzales fielded Frayna but did not enter Catherine Secopito, the only one who won against Moldavia.

The setback has virtually made it unlikely for the women's team to match its previous finish at 34th place. – Rappler.com