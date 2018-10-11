The Asian Games champion compiled 145 over two days, 5 strokes off the women's golf tournament leaders

Published 3:56 PM, October 11, 2018

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Yuka Saso hobbled with a four-over-par 74 on Wednesday, October 10, but still remained in the hunt for a podium finish in women’s golf while swimmer Nicole Oliva reached the finals in the 200m freestyle at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games here.

The 17-year-old Filipino-Japanese compiled 145 over two days, 5 strokes off leaders Alessia Nobilio of Italy and Kim Grace of Australia after she bogeyed 4 straight holes to take the turn at three-over.

Saso also had a pair of bogeys on No. 11 and No. 15 and birdied No. 12.

``She didn’t play her best today,’’ said Saso’s coach Ric Gibson. ``It’s really tricky out there today.’’

Grace was steady with a 69 while Nobilio scored 72 for an identical 140 with Emma Spitz of Australia two shots behind (70) followed by Hoyu An of Chinese Taipei (72).

``I’m hoping for a windy day tomorrow. We handled it well yesterday and hopefully a different wind tomorrow will give us a different look at the golf course, fresh perspective,’’ said Gibson.

Carl Jano Corpus also struggled the entire day, limping home with a 76 to fall 10 strokes behind the lead.

The 17-year-old bogeyed twice on the front nine and registered 3 more bogeys on hole Nos. 13, 14, 15 after a double bogey on the 10th.

Karl Vilips of Australia grabbed the lead (69-68-137) while the only highlight for Corpus was a single birdie on the par-5 No. 11.

"Carl had the same problem today. They putted really well yesterday but didn’t putt as well today,’" said Gibson.

Oliva made it to the 200m freestyle finals at the Olympic Park swimming pool but finished 7th in the medal race after clocking 2:02.1.

"To make it in the YOG finals is one huge accomplishment for any junior swimmer. Amazing," said Philippine Swimming Inc. president Lani Velasco. "She made top 8 in the 200m free event with 5 heats competing against 36 countries."

Ajna Kesely of Hungary captured the gold medal (1:57.8) and China’s Junxuan Yang (1:58) settled for the silver. – Rappler.com