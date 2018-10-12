Asia's sprint queen and the four-time World Cup bowling champion banner the 10 Filipino sporting legends who will be enshrined in the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame

Published 4:31 PM, October 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Asia's sprint queen Lydia De Vega-Mercado and four-time World Cup bowling champion Rafael “Paeng” Nepomuceno lead the third batch of Filipino sporting legends who will be inducted in the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame this year.

Joining De Vega and Nepomuceno are former Asian Golf Circuit winner Ben Arda, basketball legends Sen. Ambrosio Padilla and Loreto Carbonell, baseball and softball standout Filomeno Codiñera Jr, decorated keglers Olivia “Bong” Coo and Lita dela Rosa, boxing flyweight champion Erbito Salavarria and Asian Games gold medalist Josephine dela Viña from athletics.

The induction ceremony for the third batch of Hall of Famers is set on November 22, 6 pm at the Philippine International Convention Center.

“It is with pride that I announce the 10 newest members of the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame,” said Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William Ramirez during a press conference on Friday, October 12, at the PSC Admin Bldg., Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

De Vega-Mercado, once dubbed as Asia's fastest woman, is a two-time Asian Games gold medalist and Olympian who still holds the best record in the 100m dash (11.28 seconds) in the Southeast Asian Games.

Nepomuceno, who holds the record as the youngest World Cup champion at 19 years old, is the only bowler to win world titles in 3 different decades (1976, 1980, 1992 and 1996). He also ruled the World's Invitational Tournament in 1984 and the World Tenpin Masters championship in 1999.

“The elected Hall of Famers will receive an incentive worth P100,000 and a trophy to commemorate their enshrinement,” said PSC Commissioner Celia Kiram.

Ramirez, who headed the selection and screening committee, made the announcement together with Philippine Olympic Committee representative Ed Picson, Games and Amusements Board representative Dioscoro Bautista, Jr., Philippine Olympian Association president Akiko Thomson-Guevara, NSA representative Bernie Atienza and media representative Dodo Catacutan, president of the Philippine Sportswriters Association, moments after the second round of final voting of the nominees.

“The Review Committee shortlisted 16 names from the nominated 37 athletes and coaches by individuals and sports organizations after a three-month nomination period nationwide, based on the requirements of R.A. 8757,” said Thomson-Guevara.

“The committee discussed and voted for 10 nominees to form the third batch of Hall of Fame awardees based on their contributions to Philippine sports guided by the criteria set by the law.” – Rappler.com