The Romanian star spent 40 weeks at No. 1 in 2018, a season that saw her win 3 titles and a tour-leading 6 finals appearances

Published 7:36 PM, October 15, 2018

PARIS, France – Simona Halep has secured the year-end No. 1 ranking in the WTA standings for the second year running.

The Romanian spent 40 weeks at No. 1 in 2018, a season that saw her win 3 titles from a tour-leading 6 final appearances, amassing a 46-11 win-loss record.

This year, Halep has won the Shenzhen Open, the Rogers Cup and her debut Grand Slam crown at Roland Garros.

In addition, she reached the title match at the Australian Open, in Rome and Cincinnati.

"Finishing the season as the WTA World No.1 last year was a huge honor for me," said Halep.

"To do it for a second time in 2018 feels like a special achievement, especially having also won my first Grand Slam this year. To be able to see my name again alongside the other legends who have achieved the year-end No.1 ranking makes me very proud."

WTA rankings as of October 15

1. Simona Halep (ROM) 7421 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6461

3. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5400

4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4740

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4465 (+1)

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4350 (-1)

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4255

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4022

9. Julia Görges (GER) 3785

10. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3740

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3240 (+1)

12. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 3225 (+4)

13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3225

14. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 3150

15. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3145 (-4)

16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3115 (-1)

17. Serena Williams (USA) 2976

18. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2863

19. Madison Keys (USA) 2816

20. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2605

