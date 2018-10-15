The Serbian improves to No. 2 and is now 215 points behind the Spaniard in the ATP rankings

Published 8:17 PM, October 15, 2018

PARIS, France – Novak Djokovic is closing in on Rafael Nadal's No. 1 spot after winning the Shanghai Masters title, according to ATP rankings released Monday, October 15.

Nadal is struggling with a knee injury and has decided to sit out the current Asian segment of the ATP tour. Last week, he joined the clean-up operation after deadly flash floods on his native Majorca.

After his 6-3, 6-4 victory over Borna Coric in the Shanghai final on Sunday, Djokovic is just 215 points behind the Spaniard.

ATP rankings as of October 15

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7660 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7445 (+1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6260 (-1)

4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5860

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5025

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4185

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3825

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3775

9. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3440

10. John Isner (USA) 3290

11. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2910 (+1)

12. David Goffin (BEL) 2855 (-1)

13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2415 (+6)

14. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2315 (-1)

15. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 2125 (-1)

16. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2007 (-1)

17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1940 (-1)

18. Jack Sock (USA) 1850 (-1)

19. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1838 (+2)

20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1810

