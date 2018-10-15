The Nationals nab bronze in the 2018 Asia Sevens Series to secure the final ticket to the Hong Kong Sevens

Published 11:32 PM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Volcanoes secured a berth in the 2019 Hong Kong Sevens following a bronze-medal finish in the 2018 Asia Sevens Series in Sri Lanka this weekend.

The Nationals fell short of clinching a final seat following a 12-19 loss to Hong Kong in the semifinals but didn't return home empty-handed with a spot in the tournament considered the most prestigious in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Relegated to the battle-for-third clash, the Volcanoes pulled off a 19-7 victory over hometown heroes Sri Lanka to punch the last ticket to the Hong Kong Sevens and a chance to qualify for the World Series.

"We knew we had the team to do it but to play with only 8 fit players against the top teams in Asia and to perform the way we did, I'm over the moon and so proud of the boys," said Volcanoes captain Christopher Arpon Bird.

The Philippines opened its campaign with back-to-back wins against Asian Games bronze medalist Korea (34-5) and Malaysia (24-19) before losing 4 players to injuries.

Despite being undermanned, the Filipinos led at halftime over eventual champion Japan but ultimately surrendered a 21-12 verdict.

Going two out of 3 in the preliminaries, they met silver medalist Hong Kong in the Final 4.

"The way they performed – I have only the upmost respect for what they achieved and can continue to achieve," said Volcanoes general manager Jake Letts. – Rappler.com