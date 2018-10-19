Boston locks up a berth in the World Series for the first time since 2013

Published 12:22 PM, October 19, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Boston Red Sox advanced to the World Series after defeating defending champion Houston Astros, 4-1, to clinch the American League pennant on Thursday, October 18.

David Price shut out Houston on the mound, while the Boston offense delivered a pair of homers as the Red Sox locked up a berth in the World Series for the first time since 2013.

Rafael Devers clubbed a three-run homer in the 6th and JD Martinez hit a towering solo shot in the 3rd inning for the Red Sox who took the American League Championship Series by 4 games to 1.

The Red Sox will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers in Major League Baseball's championship showcase. The Dodgers lead that series 3-2 with Game 6 set for Friday in Milwaukee.

Boston is back in the Fall Classic for the first time in 5 years when they beat the St. Louis Cardinals in 6 games.

"We got 4 more wins. That was very, very special, absolutely. But we want more," Price said of the Red Sox who are 5-0 in road games this postseason.

Red Sox left hander Price threw 6 solid innings on Thursday allowing just 3 hits in shutting out the Astros to earn his first victory in his 12th postseason appearance.

Martinez opened the scoring with a 396-foot blast to left field for his second home run of the postseason in front of a crowd of 40,000 at Minute Maid Park. Devers also hit a homer to left which scored Mitch Moreland and Ian Kinsler.

Moreland got on base with a double to deep left field and Kinsler hit a single to right which moved Moreland over to 3d base.

Facing elimination, the Astros turned to their ace Justin Verlander. Verlander had a solid performance in Game 1 win but struggled to contain the Red Sox potent offense on Thursday.

Verlander allowed 4 runs on 7 hits in 6 innings of work. – Rappler.com