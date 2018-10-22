The Swiss star bares he has been enduring pain for 3 months

Published 12:47 PM, October 22, 2018

BASEL, Switzerland – Roger Federer has revealed that he has been suffering with a hand injury since the summer, but said the problem is no longer a worry as he heads into his home Swiss Open starting on Monday, October 22.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner told Germany's Sonntag Zeitung of the problem which began when he trained for the grasscourt season.

"I hurt my hand training at the start of the grass season," Federer told the newspaper. "It's had more consequences than I thought. I dragged this pain for about 3 months.

"It's not an excuse and we're not going to make a fuss over it."

He added: "(Sometimes) I felt pain during the first 10 minutes of a match warmup. But now I can let go of my forehand normally without thinking of it."

The 37-year-old Federer will start his bid for a ninth Basel title on Tuesday when he plays Serbia's Filip Krajinovic and could face a revenge match in the second round if he and John Millman both advance.

The 33rd-ranked Australian shocked Federer in the US Open fourth round in September.

The Swiss, who will be playing only his second ATP tournament since the US Open, has a huge reputation to live up to at home, having won the trophy in 3 of the last 4 editions.

The defending champion, ranked 3rd in the world, takes the top seeding with German Alexander Zverev seeded second after losing in the first round in his only previous appearance here 4 years ago.

Marin Cilic, the Basel winner in 2016, takes the 3rd spot and starts against Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov while Zverev plays Robin Haase in the opening round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who on Sunday became the first Greek winner of an ATP tournament when he triumphed in Stockholm, makes his Basel main draw debut as 4th seed and faces off against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy. – Rappler.com