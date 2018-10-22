The Baguio City native makes a bold prediction that there will be a coronation of another Filipino world champion in mixed martial arts

Published 9:43 PM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There couldn't be a more fitting gift for Eduard Folayang as he becomes a year older than to reclaim the ONE lightweight world title.

Folayang and Singapore's Amir Khan will clash for the vacant belt in a 5-round championship duel that will serve as the main event to ONE: Conquest of Champions at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 23 – a day after he turns 35.

"There's no greater gift I can receive on my 35th birthday other than winning the ONE lightweight word title back,’" he said. “And there's no better place to do it but in front of my countrymen."

After relinquishing the lightweight throne to Martin Nguyen almost a year ago, Folayang did not waste time as he immediately went back to the drawing board to check where things went wrong.

Folayang worked his way back to the upper echelon of the loaded lightweight class, dominating Kharun Atlangeriev in 3 rounds last May before edging out Aziz Pahrudinov in a lightweight thriller two months later.

The Baguio City native treats the opportunity of becoming a champion again both as a reward and vindication.

"There were some who doubted my decision to continue fighting after the knockout loss to Martin Nguyen nearly a year ago. After two wins in ONE Championship, I am back in the title picture," Folayang said.

"I feel very fulfilled because I made the right decision to compete again. Also, my hard work has paid off. It will be a great birthday present for me to bring home the belt again."

Even if he is pegged as the heavy favorite to win the bout against Khan, Folayang stressed that he is not taking his Singaporean foe lightly.

Khan holds the exceptional record for the most wins and finishes in ONE Championship, scoring impressive victories over the likes of Bashir Ahmad, Jimmy Yabo, Jaroslav Jartim and Adrian Pang.

The 23-year-old Singaporean phenom is coming off the biggest win of his ONE Championship stint, submitting Folayang's teammate Honorio Banario with a first-round rear-naked choke last September.

"He is young and talented. I am also sure that he is hungry. There is no room for complacency in this match. Of course, the momentum is on my side, but I plan to sustain it," Folayang said of his matchup with Khan.

"I started the year with a win. I followed it up with another big win. The timing speaks for itself."

In his return to the championship stage, Folayang made a bold prediction that fans in attendance at the Mall of Asia Arena will witness another coronation of a Filipino world champion in mixed martial arts.

"2018 has been a very good year to me. After November 23, I'm confident that the Philippines and Team Lakay will have another new world champion in the sport." – Rappler.com