Russia's Karen Khachanov breaches into the Top 20 following his triumph in the Kremlin Cup

Published 10:22 PM, October 22, 2018

PARIS, France – Russia's Karen Khachanov moved into the Top 20 of the latest men's ATP tennis rankings released Monday, October 22, following his win in the Kremlin Cup.

Third seeded wildcard Khachanov beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in straight sets on Sunday to secure his second ATP title of the season and moved into 19th spot in the rankings.

Khachanov became the first home player to lift the trophy since Mikhail Youzhny in 2009.

The top of the ATP rankings were unchanged with Spain's Rafael Nadal safe at No. 1 with neither No. 2 Novak Djokovic nor Roger Federer, in 3rd place, in action last week.

Latest ATP rankings:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7660 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7445

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6260

4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5760

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5025

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4185

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3825

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3730

9. John Isner (USA) 3380 (+1)

10. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3335 (-1)

11. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2910

12. David Goffin (BEL) 2855

13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2415

14. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 2330 (+1)

15. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2315 (-1)

16. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2155

17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1880

18. Jack Sock (USA) 1850

19. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1845 (+7)

20. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 1842 (+1)

– Rappler.com