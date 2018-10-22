The German improves to her highest ranking since July 2017

Published 10:38 PM, October 22, 2018

PARIS, France – Germany's Angelique Kerber moved up to 2nd place in the latest WTA rankings released Monday, October 22, behind injured world No. 1 Simona Halep.

It's the highest ranking since July 2017 for Wimbledon champion Kerber, who is gunning to win this week's WTA Finals in Singapore.

But Halep, missing from Singapore, is secure in top spot and will end the season as No. 1 thanks to a points difference of 6,921 to 5,375 for the German.

Along with Halep, Serena Williams will also miss the Singapore event which brings together 8 of the top women's players.

In an early shock in Singapore, defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, who slipped from No. 2 to 3 in the latest rankings, was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Karolina Pliskova.

Latest women's WTA rankings

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 6921 pts

2. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5375 (+1)

3. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 5086 (-1)

4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4740

5. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4255 (+2)

6. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3943 (+2)

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3850 (-1)

8. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 3840 (-3)

9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3710 (+1)

10. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3315 (+4)

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3185

12. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3145 (+3)

13. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3065 (+3)

14. Julia Goerges (GER) 2995 (-5)

15. Serena Williams (USA) 2976 (+2)

16. Madison Keys (USA) 2817 (+3)

17. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2725 (-4)

18. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2600 (-6)

19. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2420 (+1)

20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2375 (+1)

– Rappler.com