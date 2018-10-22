The Juventus star has been accused of raping American model Kathryn Mayorga in 2009

Published 2:49 AM, October 23, 2018

MANCHESTER, UK – Cristiano Ronaldo stated Monday, October 22, he is an "example" in his behavior on and off the field amid allegations of rape made against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the United States.

"I know I am an example, 100 percent, in the pitch and outside the pitch," Ronaldo told a press conference ahead of his return to Manchester United, where he spent 6 years as a player, with Juventus in the Champions League.

A former American model Kathryn Mayorga, 34, of Las Vegas, accused Ronaldo in a 32-page complaint filed last month with a district court in Nevada of raping her on June 13, 2009 just before he joined Real Madrid from United.

Ronaldo strenuously denied the allegations in a statement just over two weeks ago and has been backed by his club.

"I am always smiling, I am happy man, I’m blessed that I play in a fantastic club, I have a fantastic family, I have 4 kids, I am healthy," added Ronaldo.

"I have everything. So the rest, it doesn't interfere on me. I'm very, very well."

The accusation hasn't so far affected Ronaldo's form on the field for his new club, which he transferred to from Madrid for 112 million euros ($128 million) in July.

Ronaldo has scored 5 goals in his last 6 Serie A appearances, but has yet to open his account in the Champions League after being sent-off just 30 minutes into his European debut against Valencia.

"I'm not going to lie in this situation," he added. "My lawyers they are confident and of course I am, too.

"The most important (thing) is I enjoy the football, I enjoy my life."

"The rest, I have people who take care of my life. Of course, the truth is always coming in the first position. So, I'm good." – Rappler.com