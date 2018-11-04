Grandmaster Eugene Torre gets his title defense off to a strong right on his 67th birthday

Published 10:15 PM, November 04, 2018

TAGAYTAY CITY, Philippines – Top seed Eugene Torre gifted himself with a pair of wins on Sunday, November 4, sharing the lead in the 9th Asian Seniors Chess Championships at Tagaytay International Convention Center.

Torre, Asia’s first Grandmaster trounced Australian Angelito Camer in 19 moves of the London opening and less than one hour of play in the morning inaugurals then beat former teammate and retired Judge Rosendo Bandal in the afternoon for 2.0 points on his 67th birthday.

Tied with Torre were International Masters Chito Garma and Angelo Young and Than Khin of Myanmar.

Garma subdued Fide Masters Amad Ismail of Malaysia and Adrian Pacis; while Young, who topped the rapid competition held Saturday, bested Timur Kassymov of Kazakhstan and FM Syarif Mahmud in succession.

Khin kept pace with victories over Mahmood Dodean of Palestine and Hendry Jamal.

Torre was upbeat with his performance and the birthday greetings he received.

"This is a good start for me," said Torre, the defending champion in the nine-round tournament which lured a total of 34 players from 8 countries.

Tailing the pacesetters with 1.5 points were FM Oleg Rinas, Olympian Cesar Caturla, Kunishber Jumadullayev, Stewart Manaog, IM Petronio Roca, Carlo Lorena, Efren Bagamasbad, IM Aitkazy Baimurzin and Roizon Rollo, who downed Olympian Mila Emperado.

Caturla, former coach of the national women’s team, tamed three-time women’s champion Hellen Milligan of New Zealand before holding IM Aitkazy Baimurzin to a draw.

The top board matches in the 3rd round on Monday pit Torre against Young ad Khin against Garma.

The tournament Is being hosted by the Tagaytay City government through Mayor Agnes Tolentino and Cavite 7th District Cong. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

According to tournament director Mike Lapitan, the champion in the over-50 category will receive $500, while the over-65, titlist will pocket $350. The top female performers will receive $300 (over-50) and over-65 ($100). – Rappler.com