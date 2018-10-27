The American superstar gymnast says the medical emergency won't stop her from competing in the world championships

Published 8:27 PM, October 27, 2018

DOHA, Qatar – Simone Biles was rushed to the hospital in Qatar with a kidney stone, just hours before the American superstar makes her bow at this year's world championships on Saturday, October 27.

The 10-time world champion, who is making her return to frontline international competition in Doha, tweeted late on Friday night that she was in a hospital.

"Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hours before world championships," she wrote.

However, she added that the emergency would not keep her from competing on Saturday in the qualification rounds for the women's team competition.

She added: "This kidney stone can wait... doing it for my team!"

She also tweeted a picture of herself in the hospital emergency room.

Biles, 21, is making her return to the world stage after taking a year off in 2017 following her triumphant showing at the Rio Olympics, where she won 4 golds.

She is part of an exceptionally strong US team which is among the favorites for the team competition, as Biles is herself for the individual events.

Biles won golds at the 2013, 2014 and 2015 world championships, including two in the team event. – Rappler.com