Boston leaves Los Angeles to watch a visiting team celebrate a World Series at Dodger Stadium for a second year running

Published 11:52 AM, October 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Steve Pearce smashed two home runs as the Boston Red Sox romped to their ninth World Series crown on Sunday, October 28 (Monday, October 29, Philippine time) after pounding the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, in a ruthless display of hitting to clinch the Major League Baseball championship with two games to spare.

Pearce's double-blast sandwiched home runs from Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez to seal the victory in the best-of-seven match-up as the Dodgers' quest for a first World Series title since 1988 ended in disappointment once more.

Steve Pearce joins Babe Ruth and Ted Kluszewski as the only players 35 or older to have a multi-homer #WorldSeries game. pic.twitter.com/G5s9BImZ1v — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 29, 2018

Red Sox pitcher David Price claimed the win with a sublime pitching performance, notching 5 strikeouts in 7 masterful innings for one run and just 3 hits conceded.

It was another ice-cold display from Price, who had also shut down the Dodgers' expensively-assembled batting line-up in Game 2 of the series at Fenway Park on Wednesday, October 24.

But it was yet another bitter postseason outing for Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who once again failed to deliver on the big occasion with the Dodgers needing a victory to take the series to a Game 6 in Boston.

The 30-year-old Texan lefty, who had also given up 5 runs in a mauling by the Red Sox offense in Game 1, is widely regarded as the greatest pitcher of his generation.

But his dream of crowning a decade of regular season dominance with a World Series ring looks more remote than ever after a brutal pummeling in what could turn out to be his final outing with the Dodgers if he opts out of the remaining two years on his contract.

Clayton Kershaw has now allowed 8 home runs in potential elimination games.



That is the most of any pitcher in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/N8hwYrFnFm — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2018

The Dodgers were left to watch a visiting team celebrate a World Series at Dodger Stadium for a second year running following the Houston Astros' victory in Game 7 of the Fall Classic last season.

Fast start

The Red Sox took the lead in the 1st inning, quickly going after Kershaw to get the first runs on the board.

After Betts flied out to left center-field, Andrew Benintendi drove through a gap to reach first base.

Pearce, Boston's hero from Saturday's 9-6 Game 4 win after blasting a home run and a three-run double, picked up where he left off the previous night with a towering home run over center field to make it 2-0.

The Dodgers were quick to respond in the bottom of the 1st, with first baseman David Freese bludgeoning Price's first pitch into right field for a home run to cut the lead to 2-1.

After the early burst of scoring, however, Kershaw and Price settled into their respective rhythms in a tightly contested pitching duel.

The Dodgers' vaunted offense once again found scoring a problem, and were unable to take advantage in the 3rd inning when Freese tripled after outfielder J.D. Martinez misjudged what should have been a routine catch.

Justin Turner ground out and Enrique Hernandez was caught to leave Freese stranded in scoring position on 3rd.

After neither side were able to engineer scoring opportunities through the 4th and 5th innings, Boston finally stretched their lead in the 6th.

This time, the opening fell to American League Most Valuable Player contender Betts, who pounced on an 89-mph slider to send it hurtling 385 feet into the left field bleachers for a 3-1 lead.

Mookie's first #postseason home run came at a GREAT time. pic.twitter.com/UYlNbZEgfF — MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2018

With Price mopping up the bottom of the 6th with ease for Boston, Kershaw's night got worse as J.D Martinez battered the Dodgers ace with the first pitch of the 7th inning, homering to center field for 4-1.

A weary Kershaw then gave way to reliever Pedro Baez in the 8th, but there was no respite for the Dodgers.

Pearce lashed his second home run of the night to left field to leave Boston 5-1 ahead and cruising.

With the Dodgers unable to score in the 8th, it was left to Chris Sale to mop up the final 3 outs.

Chris Sale closed it out for the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/Nr7jb7AY5O — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2018

– Rappler.com