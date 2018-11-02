The 18-year-old secures the country's first medal in a world championship

Published 9:55 PM, November 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Teen gymnast Carlos Yulo made history for the Philippines anew by securing the country's first medal in a world championship.

The 18-year-old bagged a bronze medal in the men's floor final of the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar on Friday, November 2.

Yulo, the youngest among the 9 competitors, registered 14.6 points to finish in the Top 3 as Russia's Artur Dalaloyan clinched the gold with 14.9 points while Japan's Kenzo Shirai nabbed silver with 14.866 points.

Artur Dalaloyan is the 2018 Men's Floor World Champ

Dalaloyan RUS - 14.900

Shirai JPN- 14.866

Yulo PHI- 14.600 - 1st ever medal!

Results https://t.co/N66JL7iOy6

Women's Vault next @DohaGym2018

https://t.co/N66JL7iOy6#DohaGym2018 #GoGymtastic — FIG (@gymnastics) November 2, 2018

Competing in his first world championships and in his first year as a senior, Yulo showed jitters as he finished 23rd out of 24 in the all-around final two days ago.

But he couldn't have capped his campaign in the world championships any better as he dazzled the crowd in the floor – one of his expertise – for a podium finish.

Yulo earlier made history by being the first Filipino to qualify to an all-around final. – Rappler.com