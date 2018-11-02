The American superstar makes history after winning another gold in the individual vault competition of the 2018 World Gymnastics Championships

Published 11:34 PM, November 02, 2018

DOHA, Qatar – Superstar Simone Biles became the first ever gymnast to win 13 world championship gold medals with a victory in the individual vault competition on Friday, November 2.

The 21-year-old American broke the all-time record set by Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo in 1996, a year before Biles was born.

It was Biles' third gold medal of the week so far in Doha and she is halfway to a possible sweep of 6 gold medals at these championships.

This was also her 17th world championship medal overall, which means she is just three shy of the all-time record of 20, held by Russia's Svetlana Khorkina.

Favurite to take gold in the event, she received a mark of 15.366, well ahead of second-placed Shallon Olsen from Canada, who finished on 14.516.

Bronze went to Mexico's Alexa Moreno, with 43-year-old Oksana Chusovitina in fourth. – Rappler.com