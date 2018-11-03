Grandmaster Eugene Torre looks to defend his crown in the 9th Asian Seniors Chess Championships

Published 5:04 PM, November 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Grandmaster Eugene Torre aims to celebrate his 67th birthday with a win when the 9th Asian Seniors Chess Championships starts on Sunday, November 4, at the Tagaytay International Convention Center in Tagaytay City.

Boasting an Elo of 2449, Torre is the top pick in the nine-round Swiss system competition which offers P150,000 in cash prizes in the over-50 and over-65 categories.

"It will be a another big challenge for me, but I am ready to defend the (over-65) title. I'll do my best as always," said Torre, who scored a perfect 9.0 points in ruling last year’s edition held in Auckland, New Zealand.

So imposing was Torre that he wound up 2.5 points ahead of Ewen Green of New Zealand and compatriot lawyer Edmundo Legaspi.

Sustaining his form in the World Senior Chess Championship held in Acqui Terme, Italy, Torre finished tied from second to 10th places but landed seventh after the tiebreak.

“This is the beauty of chess. Even at an advanced age you can still play and your feat will be duly recognized. Tournaments like this will help seniors to be mentally active,” added Torre, who opted to skip the rapid competition, a side event, slated Saturday.

Filipinos vying in the over-50 division are International Masters Angelo Young and Chito Garma, Fide Master Adrian Ros Pacis, National Masters Rosendo Bandal, Efren Bagamasbad, Rolzon Roullo and Stewart Manaog.

Australian Tony Davis and Kazakhs Oleg Rinas, Aitkazy Baimurzin, Timur Kassymov and Kuanishbek Jumadullayev will lead the foreign cast.

Also entered are Than Khin of Myanmar; Ahmad Ismail and Kian Hwa Lim of Malaysia; Mahmou Doudin of Palestine; Dirwan Sinuraya, Myhammad Novian Siregar, Hendry Jamal and Syarif Mahmud of Indonesia.

Woman Fide Master Helen Milligan of New Zealand will be gunning for a fourth straight title in the distaff side, where top locals like Woman National Master Mila Emperado are participating.

The tournament is hosted by the Tagaytay City government through Cavite 7th District Congressman Abraham “Bambol “ Tolentino and Mayor Agnes Tolentino.

According to tournament director Michel Lapitan, a blitz championship will be held on the last day of the event.

Chess seminar

In line with the Asian Seniors, World Chess Federation (FIDE) lecturer Casto "Toti" Abundo will conduct a Seminar for International Organizers from November 7 to 10, at the Tagaytay International Convention Center.

Abundo was former FIDE secretary general under the late FIDE president Florencio Campomanes and executive director under former president Kirsan Ilyumzhinov of Russia. A recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Abundo is executive director of the Asian Chess Federation.

For details, call Patrick Lee at 0995-542-1266 or email casto.abundo@gmail.com. – Rappler.com