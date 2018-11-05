The Serb regains the top world rank for the first time in over two years

Published 10:13 PM, November 05, 2018

PARIS, France – Novak Djokovic officially returned to world No. 1 on Monday, November 5, for the first time for two years after overtaking Rafael Nadal.

The Serb lost in the final of the Paris Masters to Karen Khachanov on Sunday but regained No. 1 spot for the first time since October 31, 2016.

Djokovic's elevation comes just 5 months after he slumped to 22nd in the world – his lowest ranking for 12 years – when he was knocked out of the French Open in the quarterfinals.

Khachanov's reward for his surprise victory was a seven-place rise to 11th position.

ATP Rankings on November 5:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8045 points (+1)

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7480 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6020

4. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 5300

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5085

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4310

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4050

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3895

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3390 (+2)

10. John Isner (USA) 3155 (-1)

11. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2835 (+7)

12. Borna Coric (CRO) 2480 (+1)

13. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2315 (+1)

14. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 2150 (+1)

15. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2095 (+1)

16. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 1977 (+1)

17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1880 (+2)

18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1855 (+3)

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1835 (-9)

20. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1819

– Rappler.com