International Master Chito Garma ends top-seeded Eugene Torre's unbeaten run in the 9th Asian Seniors Chess Championships

Published 11:13 PM, November 07, 2018

TAGAYTAY CITY, Philippines – International Master Chito Garma finally ended Grandmaster Eugene Torre’s unbeaten run Wednesday night, November 7, and shared the lead with Olympian Cesar Caturla in the 9th Asian Seniors Chess Championships at Tagaytay International Convention Center.

Caturla, former coach of the national women’s team, stunned FIDE Master Syarif Mahmud of Kazakhstan in their board 2 encounter to keep pace with Garma, who dealt the top-seeded Torre his first defeat in 14 games, including a nine-game sweep of last year’s edition held in Auckland, New Zealand.

The 54-year-old Garma and Caturla, 68, raised their totals to 4.5 points, half a point ahead of IM Petronio Roca, with 4 rounds to go in the tournament confined to players 50 years and over.

Roca beat upstart Than Khin of Malaysia to climb to 4.0 points, towing Torre, who remained lodged at 3.5 points with 4 others.

Kazakh FIDE Master Oleg Rinas, ranked No. 2, subdued Candidate Master Tony Davis of Australia to stay in contention for the title and the $500 that goes with it.

Balikbayan IM Angelo Young trounced countryman FM Adrian Pacis while Lorena bested Kazakh Kuanishbek Jumadullayev. Unheralded Rolzon Roullo continued his strong showing by thwarting Stewart Manaog.

Garma and Caturla will dispute the solo lead in their top board tussle in the 6th round Thursday.

Torre, on the other hand, will try to bounce back when he tangles with Rinas. Other featured matches are Roca against Lorena and Young against Roullo.

The annual tournament which drew 34 players from 8 countries is hosted by the Tagaytay City government through Mayor Agnes Tolentino and Cavite 7th District Rep. Abraham “Bambol “Tolentino. – Rappler.com