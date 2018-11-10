Top-seeded Eugene Torre gets back in contention after moving a full point behind tournament leader Chito Garma

Published 10:43 AM, November 10, 2018

TAGAYTAY CITY, Philippines – Grandmaster Eugene Torre bested Fide Master Adrian Pacis Friday night, November 9, to bounce back into contention in the 9th Asian Seniors Chess Championships at Tagaytay International Convention Center.

His fourth win against two draws and a loss gave the top-seeded Torre 5.0 points, a full point behind pacesetter International Master Chito Garma, who settled for a draw with Petronio Roca in the 7th round.

Roca was at 5.5 points, towing Torre and fellow 5-pointers National Master Cesar Caturla and Kazakh Fide Master Oleg Rinas.

Rinas, the No. 2 seed, subdued Rolzon Roullo, while Caturla, many time coach of the Philippine women’s team, drew with IM Angelo Young.

Another gainer was Stewart Manaog, who tamed Carlo Lorena to catch up with Young, runaway winner of the rapid event on Saturday, at 4.5 points.

Lodged at 4.0 points were Pacis, Indonesian FM Syarif Mahmud, Myanmarian Than Khin, Roullo, Australian IM Angelito Camer, Kazakh IM Aitkazy Baimurzin, Rosendo Bandal and Edwin Caballero.

In the 8th and penultimate round on Saturday, the fourth-seeded Garma, a two-time Olympian, will try to move closer toward the title and the $500 that goes with it when he tangles with Rinas.

Roca is pitted against Caturla while Torre is pitted against Manaog in other crucial matches of the tournament limited to players who are 50 years and older.

The tournament, hosted by the Tagaytay City government through Mayor Agnes Tolentino and Cavite 7th District Rep. Abraham “Bambol “ Tolentino, lured a total of 34 players from nine countries. – Rappler.com