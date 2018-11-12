International Master Chito Garma bags the 50-and-over division crown as Grandmaster Eugene Torre cops the 65-and-over title

Published 9:03 AM, November 12, 2018

TAGAYTAY CITY, Philippines – International Master Chito Garma bested Australian Angelito Camer on Sunday, November 11, to rule the 9th Asian Seniors Chess Championships at Tagaytay International Convention Center.

Still an active tournament player at 54, Garma emerged unscathed with 7 wins and 2 draws for 8.0 points that gave the two-time Olympian the 50-and-over division crown.

Top seed Grandmaster Eugene Torre also prevailed over Kazakh Aitkazy Bairmusin to retain the 65-and-over title with 7.0 points.

“I’m very happy to win again, especially in an international tournament like this Asian Seniors. Maagang Pasko ito (This is an early Christmas gift),” said Garma, who pocketed the top prize of $500.

IM Petronio Roca, finished 2nd to Garma with 6.5 points despite losing to Kazakh FIDE Master Oleg Rinas in the last round of the event organized by the Asian Chess Federation and hosted by Tagaytay through Mayor Agnes Tolentino and Cavite 7th District Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

The second-seeded Rinas and IM Angelo Young shared 3rd and 4th places with 6.0 points, relegating National Master Carlo Lorena to 5th with 5.5 points.

Torre, who scored a perfect 9.0 in last year's Asian Seniors held in Auckland, New Zealand, earned $350 in the tournament that lured 34 players from 9 countries.

National Masters Cedar Caturla and Rosendo Bandal landed 2nd and 3rd with 6.5 and 5.5 points, respectively, in the over-65 category.

WFM Helen Milligan of New Zealand scored 4.0 points to emerge as the top female player for the fourth straight time.

Almagul Chakeyeva of Kazakhstan placed 2nd with 3.5 points followed by Olympian Mila Emperado.

Mike Lapitan served as tournament director and Patrick Lee supervising arbiter of the event supported by the National Chess Federation and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Final standings:

(Philippines unless stated)

Over-50

8 points – C. Garma

6.5 – P. Roca

6 – O. Rinas (Kazakhstan), A, Young

5.5 – C. Lorena

5 –A. Pacis, A. Camer (Australia), T. Khin (Myanmar), A. Baimurzin (Kazakhstan), K. Jumadullayev (Kazakhstan), E. Roull, S. MAhmud (Indonesia).

Over-65

7 – E. Torre

6.5 – C. Caturla

5.5 – R. Bandal

4 – C. Padua, K. S. Lim (Malaysia)

– Rappler.com