Jean Pierre Sabido, Glenn Lava and Ernesto Guzman Jr deliver for the country in Day 1 of the worlds

Published 5:43 PM, November 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It didn't take long before the Philippines struck a medal in the 2018 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Taipei.

The Filipino trio of Jean Pierre Sabido, Glenn Lava and Ernesto Guzman Jr bagged silver in the men's team over 30 division in Day 1 on Thursday, November 15, behind champions South Korea.

Tallying an average score of 7.26 points after two displays, the Philippines settled for 2nd place as Korea finished with an average score of 7.4 points for the gold medal.

The Philippines beat Spain in the Last 8 before dispatching Iran in the semifinals to set up a finals date with Korea.

Iran and USA each nabbed bronze in the event. – Rappler.com