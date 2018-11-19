The two tennis prodigies reign in the 12-and-under division

Published 3:33 PM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sherwin Ray Nuguit copped his first 12-and-under boys' title in the initial leg of the age group events of the PCA Open, carving out a grueling 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Gerald Gimeda of Ormoc City at the Philippine Columbian Association Tennis Courts in Plaza Dilao.

Nuguit, last year's 10-under Unisex Champion, advanced to the final round after defeating Joshua Diva 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals. Gimeda, on the other hand, pulled off a big upset when he defeated top seed Jr Costa, 6-4, 6-2.

Showing grit and determination, Nuguit breezed through the 1st set before Gimeda leveled the score in the 2nd set.

But in the deciding set, it was Nuguit who proved to be more consistent, overwhelming Gimeda with heavy groundstrokes to take the decider 6-4 after almost 2 hours on court.

In other events, Kean Enriquez added the PCA trophy to his list of titles for the year, defeating Kriz Roque Lim, 2-4, 4-1, 4-2 for the 10-and-under unisex title.

Lim would return later in the day to team up with his elder brother Prince and take the 10-and-under doubles title. They defeated the pair of Kean Enriquez and Gavin Kraut 8-6.

In the girls' division, national team member Mika Ella Emana of Sta Mesa bested teammate and 2nd seed Angeline Alcala of Lucena City to bag the 12-and-under girls' plum, 6-4, 6-2.

The PCA Open age group event will resume on November 23 to 26 for the 14-under, 16-under and 18-under events at the same venue. – Rappler.com