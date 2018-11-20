Brandon Vera returns to the cage after two years while Edward Folayang looks to complete his resurgence

Published 10:24 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino MMA superstars Brandon “The Truth” Vera and Eduard “Landslide” Folayang are raring to go for their title matches at the ONE Conquest of Champions supercard event on Friday, November 23, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 41-year-old Vera is set to return to the cage from a two-year layoff to defend his ONE heavyweight world championship against Italian Cage Warriors knockout artist Mauro Cerilli.

Right now, Vera is dispelling all suspicions that he has lost his edge after being busy in the entertainment world as a movie actor.

“I work out every day. Every single day,” he said. “I’m training twice a day, once a day. From a 48-hour shoot, I go directly to the gym before I go home and sleep. Then I go back to the set.”

“So, am I ready after two years from being away from the center of that ring? Hell, yes,” he declared.

“To come back, for me to be back after such a long pause in the entertainment world, and then for them to find this monster. My opponent, he beat his last five guys, the last four guys, he knocked out. Sige, game ka? Sige subukan natin!” (Are you game? Alright, let’s try!)

Vera (15-7, 1 NC) last defended his title against Hideki Sekine last December 2, 2016.

As for Folayang, the Team Lakay pillar is looking to complete his resurgence by beating Singaporean fighter Amir Khan for the vacant ONE lightweight world championship.

“My tough loss last year was hard to get through, but I really worked hard and now the opportunity is here present again, and I do not want to miss that gift,” said the 33-year-old. “I want to get it as much as possible, that’s why I do my part so that I can be 100% ready for this fight on Friday.”

Folayang (20-6) is fighting in his first title match since losing at home to Martin Nguyen last year.

Other Filipinos in the card include Team Lakay stalwart Honario “The Rock” Banario facing South Korean Dae Sung Park, strawweight Jeremy Miado against Chinese Peng Xue Wen and flyweight Rockie Bactol facing Japanese Akihiro Fujisawa. – Rappler.com