It's another podium finish for the 18-year-old, this time in the 43rd Turnier Der Meister FIG Individual Apparatus World Cup

Published 12:03 PM, November 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino teen gymnast Carlos Yulo strikes again.

The 18-year-old didn't go empy-handed in the 43rd Turnier Der Meister FIG Individual Apparatus World Cup in Cottbus, Germany after bagging bronze in the men's floor excercise on Saturday, November 24.

He recorded 14.5 points in the finals for a podium finish as Israel's Artem Dolgopyat (14.8) and Netherland's Casimir Schmidt (14.5) clinched gold and silver, respectively.

Despite tallying the same score as the Dutch, Yulo settled for a bronze after recording a lower score in the execution department (8.3) than Schmidt (8.6).

The event served as the first qualification process for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this year, Yulo nabbed 3 medals in the Melbourne, Azerbaijan and Doha editions of the World Cup.

He highlighted his impressive year with a historic bronze medal for the Philippines in the men's floor exercise of the World Championships earlier November. – Rappler.com