Published 12:49 PM, November 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Meggie Ochoa stamped her name in Philippine sports history by crowning herself as the country's first jiu-jitsu world champion.

Ochoa added another gold in her trophy case as she reigned supreme in the women's -49kg division of the 2018 Jiu-Jitsu World Championships at Baltiska Hallen in Malmö, Sweden on Sunday, November 25.

Aside from making history for the Philippines, the 28-year-old also became the first Asian to win a gold medal in the worlds.

After defeating Poland and France in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, Ochoa then toppled Ni Ni Vicky Hoang of Canada, 2-0, en route to clinching gold.

Hoang settled for silver while Poland's Anna Augustyn-Mitkowska and France's Laetitia Boes both nabbed bronze.

Three months ago, Ochoa struck a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. – Rappler.com