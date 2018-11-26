The five-time NFL champion eclipses Peyton Manning's former record

Published 12:45 PM, November 26, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Tom Brady threw two touchdowns to eclipse Peyton Manning as the National Football League's all-time combined passing leader as the New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets, 27-13, on Sunday, November 25 (Monday, November 26, Philippine time).

Brady reached another milestone in his brilliant career as the 41-year-old became the league's leader in regular season and playoff passing yards with a total of 79,416. Manning retired with 79,279 combined passing yards.

"You know this is the first time we have had a lot of guys healthier. It just helps everything out," said Brady, who is also fourth all-time in regular season passing yards.

"We weren't great in the right areas but we made enough plays and we are happy we won."

The five-time NFL champion Brady also reached 3,000 passing yards for the 16th straight season, tying Manning for second in NFL history behind Brett Favre's 18.

The Patriots improved to 8-3 on the season with the win which also assured them of their 18th consecutive season with a .500 record or better.

Brady had just one touchdown throw in his previous 3 games, but connected with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman on Sunday. He finished 20 of 31 for 283 yards.

New England rebounded after a 34-10 loss to Tennessee two weeks ago. By beating the Jets, it avoided losing two straight twice in the same season for the first time since 2015.

Rookie Sony Michel ran for a season-best 133 yards and a touchdown.

"We were not great in the red area, but we made enough plays," Brady said. "In every area, I think we can do a better job. We're certainly not where we want to be and we'll keep building for it. Hopefully, everyone can stay healthy."

Chargers beat Cardinals

Not to be outdone by Brady on Sunday, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Phil Rivers set a couple of records in what is turning out to be a career season for him.

Rivers completed his first 25 passes during Los Angeles' 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals, breaking the previous mark of 22 straight, set by Mark Brunell in 2016.

It's also the most completions at any point in a game.

"It was an efficient day to say the least. There were so many guys making catches but it was a fun day," Rivers said.

Rivers record-setting play came on a four-yard touchdown toss to Keenan Allen.

Rivers finished 28 of 29 for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns in 3 quarters. It was also his 11th straight game with multiple touchdown passes.

He also tied Ryan Tannehill's mark of 25 straight completions but the Miami quarterback did it over two games.

His only incompletion came midway through the 3rd quarter when he failed to connect on a pass with Austin Ekeker.

Elsewhere, Sebastian Janikowski booted the game-winning 31 yeard field goal as time expired as the Seattle Seahawks beat the Carolina Panthers 30-27 to move them another step closer to a berth in the NFC playoffs.

Quarterback Russell Wilson connected with David Moore to tie it 27-27 with 3:26 to go. Panthers kicker Graham Gano then missed a 52-yard field goal, setting the stage for Janikowski's heroics.

Eagles' hopes alive

Also, the Philadelphia Eagles kept their playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat the New York Giants, 25-22, at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Jake Elliott kicked the go ahead 43-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in the 4th to lift the Eagles to victory.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw for 256 yards and running back Christian McCaffrey finished with 236 total yards a runner and a receiver.

"The defense had a hard time today," said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. "We got done what we needed to get done enough to win the football game, but we've got a lot of work to do.

"We don't want to see those kind of yards and that kind of output from the other side." – Rappler.com