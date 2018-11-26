The Filipinos will duke it out against Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea to vie for a spot in the 2020 International Cricket Council T20 World Cup

Published 7:54 PM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is a few days away from hosting its first Cricket World Cup qualifiers that will see 4 nations competing at the Emilio Aguinaldo College in Dasmarinas, Cavite from December 1 to 7.

Entering the tournament as favorites, the Filipinos will duke it out with the visiting Indonesia, Japan and South Korea to vie for a spot in the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup to be played in Australia in 2020.

The East Asia Pacific Qualifier Group B only serves as the first step to the World Cup as the winners advance to the next round of qualifiers in Papua New Guinea in 2019.

"This is an exciting moment for Philippines cricket," said captain Jonathan Hill, a Filipino-Australian dual citizen.

"We have matured and grown together as a group over the last few years, and had some encouraging results in competitions overseas. I think we’re ready to take the next step."

A mix of players who have risen through the ranks of leagues and development programs organized by the the Philippine Cricket Association and overseas-born Filipinos starring in domestic leagues will see action for the country.

The Philippines will rely heavily on the Australia-based Hill, a proven match winner at the international level and Henry Tyler, a second grade top-order batsman from Melbourne.

Debutant Grant Russ, a swing bowler from Australia's far north, and Daniel Smith, a first grade fast bowler and state representative from Sydney are also expected to make immediate impact.

"I live for cricket. It's what I've done all my life," said Smith, who made his debut for the Philippines at an East Asia Pacific competition in Australia last year.

"To play cricket for my mom's country makes her extremely proud and that's a really good feeling for me. I'm really excited to represent the Philippines on home soil for the first time."

Matches are scheduled from December 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 with December 4 set aside as a reserve day in case of rain.

The Philippines face Korea in its first game on Saturday, December 1, at 1:30 before taking on Japan at the same time on the following day. Willing spectators are free to watch at the Friendship Oval inside the school. – Rappler.com