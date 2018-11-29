The first Filipino world champion in the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation banks on her latest feat to promote her advocacy

Published 4:44 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Meggie Ochoa's historic triumph in the 2018 Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) World Championships is more than just for personal or national glory.

The 28-year-old, who became the first Filipino JJIF world champ, banks on her latest feat to help push her most important fight: battling child sexual violence in the Philippines.

And thanks to her recent success and the Fight to Protect project – a movement Ochoa founded to shed light on child sexual abuse and exploitation – she gets to promote her advocacy to a larger audience.

"'Yung Fight to Protect, siyempre, 'yung main core ng movement is spreading awareness on child sexual violence so dahil andito ngayon 'yung mga media dahil nanalo ako, parang ang laki ng exposure na mabibigay niya," she said during a press conference in Makati on Wednesday, November 28.

(Fight to Protect's main core is the movement of spreading awareness on child sexual violence. Since I get more media exposure after I won, it's a big deal for me because it helps in giving exposure to our advocacy.)

"In terms of awareness, sobrang laki ng contribution niya (victory in the JJIF World Championship) sa awareness. But then again, it cannot stop at awareness. So now, it's up to Fight to Protect to feed on that momentum."



(In terms of awareness, my victory in the JJIF World Championship has contributed in raising awareness. But then again, it cannot stop at awareness. So now, it's up to Fight to Protect to feed on that momentum.)

Ochoa made waves earlier this week after she clinched the gold medal in the women's -49kg division of the JJIF World Championships in Malmö, Sweden on Sunday, November 25.

But apparently, there were two more things she achieved in the Worlds.

Ochoa was promoted to brown belt and earned a seat in the JJIF board as the new Director for Social Responsibility – making her the first female to be nominated and elected by the JJIF congress.

Now with more reach, she believes she can raise awareness about her cause outside the country.

"[L]et's say Thailand, 'yung official ng Thailand lumapit sa akin hiningi niya 'yung details like saan ako pwedeng makaalam pa ng more information about Fight to Protect kasi parang interested sila dahil the problem is also very, very bad in Thailand pagdating sa sexual abuse and exploitation ng mga bata."



(Let's say Thailand, an official from Thailand asked me for more details about Fight to Protect because I guess they're interested since the problem of child sexual abuse and exploitation is very, very bad in Thailand.)

"There are also other countries that reached out in terms naman of their best practices kasi countries like Germany and Netherlands, mayroon na silang mga best practices in addressing these issues," she added.

(There are also other countries that reached out in terms of their best practices. Countries like Germany and Netherlands, they have their best practices in addressing these issues.)

"So ganoon, yes I definitely think it will be expanding globally. But ako personally, I want to focus muna here kasi nandito ako. Pero when the opportunity comes na may expansion whatever or even consulation or help from other countries, then definitely I'm open to it."



(With that, I definitely think it will be expanding globally. But for me personally, I want to focus here because I'm here. But when the opportunity comes for an expansion or consulation or help from other countries, then I'm definitely open to it.)

For the meantime, Ochoa eyes a grassroots approach creating awareness for the sport and her advocacy.

"[W]e want to reach out to more youth around the country na tuturuan namin mag-jiu-jitsu and also we're going to teach them about the issue of child sexual violence na sila mismo ang magiging advocates, who will speak against the issue, who will spread awareness in their own communities para mas lumawak pa at mas dumami 'yung magsasalita about it, hindi lang kami."



(We want to reach out to more youth around the country and we will teach them about jiu-jitsu and the issue of child sexual violence so that it will be them who will speak against the issue and spread awareness in their own communities. By doing so, other people will talk about it and not just us.) – Rappler.com