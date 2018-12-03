The Filipinos pocket 7 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals in the 1st Asian Traditional Wushu Championships

Published 4:38 PM, December 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine wushu team had a massive 11-medal haul from the 1st Asian Traditional Wushu (Kung Fu) Championships in Nanjing, China from November 28 to 30.

Agatha Wong, a bronze medalist in the 2018 Asian Games, and Johnzenth Gajo bagged two gold medals apiece as the Filipinos hauled a total of 7 golds, 1 silver, and 3 bronzes.

The lone Filipina medalist, Wong reigned supreme in the Group B women's taijijian and Group B women's taijiquan events while Gajo ruled the Group A men's changquan and Group A men's short weapon events.

Daniel Parantac, Thornley Quinley Sayan, and Jones Llabres Inso all won gold medals in Group B men's taijijian, Group B men's long weapon and Group B men's taijiquan, respectively.

Inso also struck silver in Group B of men's taijijian.

Parantac, Dave Degala, and Saundrex Gainsan pocketed a bronze each in the Group B men's taijiquan, Group B men's short weapon, and Group A men's changquan, respectively. – Rappler.com