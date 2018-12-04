The new Philippine Sports Training Center Act mandates the construction of the sports complex starting mid-2019

Published 10:45 PM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Training Center (PSCT) Act approved in the bicameral meeting last Wednesday, November 28, put the country's sports scene a step closer to achieving the dream of building a new international-standard sports complex.

According to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William "Butch" Ramirez, the main sports hub is set to rise in a 20-hectare land located in Rosales, Pangasinan where a budget of P3.5 billion from the General Appropriations Act will be allocated to its construction and development starting in mid-2019.

"Lalaki ang amateur pool sa elite athletes in the future, so iyon yung malaking pagbabago," said Ramirez as the sports complex will allow PSC to give support programs to NSAs.



(The amateur pool of elite athletes in the future will grow, that's going to be the big difference.)

The Philippine Sports Commission Act (RA 6847) mandates the PSC to fulfill two specific departments in the national sports scene – administrative & financial, and support & services.

But with the PSCT Act, the PSC will be able to add a third department which will contribute to the grassroots programs of National Sports Associations (NSA).

"First time ang PSC magbabago ng pananaw hindi lang sa support ng NSA tsaka sa ibang ginagawa, magkakaroon tayo ng tunay na programa sa PSC sa grassroots sports program," added Ramirez.

"Magkakaroon tayo ng around 14 regional training centers sa buong Pilippinas together with DepEd (Department of Education) and LGUs (local government units)."

(It's the first time PSC will have a new role, not only in supporting NSAs and other things, but we're going to have a real program in PSC that contributes to the grassroots sports program.)

(We're going to have around 14 regional training center across the Philippines together with DepEd and LGUs)

According to the PSCT Act, the PSC and all the parties involved will be given only 6 months of planning upon effectivity of the Act.

"The necessary sports facilities and amenities, which are at par with international standards, shall be constructed within a period of 18 months in a location suitable and conducive to high-level training of athletes, coaches and referees."

The PSTC shall include the following training facilities and amenities:

a) Administrative building

b) Athletes and coaches' dormitory

c) Baseball field

d) Beach volleyball courts

e) Bowling center

f) Conference and seminar hall

g) Covered swimming and diving pool

h) Football field

i) Gymnastics center

j) Multi-purpose gymnasium

k) Multi-purpose field including, but not limited to- archery range, BMX track, lawn balls and petanque field

I) Rugby pitch

m) Skeet and trap range

n) Softball field

o) Track and field oval

p) Tennis courts

q) Velodrome

r) Villas for guests

s) Sports science building

t) Mess hall

u) Recreation hall (AV room)

v) Library

w) Weight training building

x) School buildings

y) Medical center

z) Worship and meditation room

The PSC will also provide the sports facilities and amenties to the following 39 Oympic and non-Olympic sports:



Aquatics, Archery, Arnis, Athletics, Beach volleyball, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Billiards and snookers, BMX and cycling, Bowling, Boxing, Chess, Dancesport, Fencing, Football, Futsal, Handball, Gymnastics, Judo, Karatedo, Lawn tennis, Muay thai, Pencak silat, Petanque, Rugby, Sepak takraw, Shooting, Softball, Lawn tennis and soft tennis, Squash, Table tennis, Taekwondo, Triathlon, Volleyball, Wall climbing, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Wushu.

"Any other sport not listed herein shall be made part of the PSTC's sports training and development program, deemed significant and necessary by the PSC," wrote the act. – Rappler.com