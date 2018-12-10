The 19-year-old Cebuana joins activists, actors, musicians, fellow athletes, and other teen prodigies in the list

Published 4:02 PM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After taking the Philippines by storm with a gold medal in the skateboarding tournament of the 2018 Asian Games, Margielyn Didal has been included in TIME's 25 Most Influential Teens of 2018.

The 19-year-old Cebuana joined activists, actors, musicians, fellow athletes, and other teen prodigies in the list determined by accolades, global impact through social media, and ability to drive news.

"This summer, the 19-year-old from Cebu City, Philippines, won the gold medal in women's street skateboarding competition at the Asian Games and became a national hero in the process," TIME wrote.

From being a little-known skateboarder, Didal was thrust into the limelight by stamping her class in the quadrennial meet last August. (READ: Margielyn Didal: From street kid to Asian street skate champ)

Other prominent names in the list include actresses Millie Bobby Brown, Storm Reid, Kiernan Shipka, and Joey King, as well as athletes Chloe Kim (snowboarding) and Kylian Mbappe (football).

Didal seeks to gain a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where skateboarding will be included for the first time. – Rappler.com