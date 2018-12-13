IM Roderick Nava records a second win to lead the Philippines in the 17th Asian Continental Chess Championships

Published 3:45 PM, December 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – International Master Roderick Nava posted his second straight win and stood as best performer for the Philippine contingent in the 17th Asian Continental Chess Championships (2nd Manny Pacquiao Cup) at the Tiara Oriental Hotel in Makati.

After dropping his first game against Iranian Grandmaster Aireza Firouzja, Nava rebounded by beating Cambodian Randolf Schain in the second round and besting Indonesian IM Novendra Priasmoro in the third round Wednesday night, December 12.

Nava, pride of Carmona, Cavite, climbed to 2.0 points and shared 13th to 23rd places in the 64-player Open division.

IM Haridas Pascua settled for a third straight draw against Indian GM Abhimanyu Puranik (Elo 2544) and was at 1.5 with compatriots GM Rogelio Antonio Jr., IMs Jan Emmanuel Garcia and Ricardo de Guzman, Fide Master Mari Joseph Turqueza and unheralded Michael Concio Jr.

"It's a good thing that I was able to secure a draw" said Pascua, who hails from Mangatarem, Pangasinan, but is now based in Baguio City.

The 25-year-old Pascua has completed the 3 norms required to become a GM and only needs to raise his Elo 2442 to 2500 to be conferred the title.

Pascua, a member of Team Philippines to this year's Batumi (Georgia) Chess Olympiad, will tackle Uzbek IM Nodirbek Yakubboev (Elo 2556) in the fourth round on Friday.

IM Paulo Bersamina suffered his second straight defeat, yielding to Iranian GM Amin Tabatabael (Elo 2587) and remained at 1.0 point.

A two-time Olympian, Bersamina will try to bounce back against countryman IM Daniel Quizon (Elo 2314) in Round 4.

Indian GM M. R. Lalith Babu (Elo 2529) tamed Uzbek IM Nodirbek Yakubboev to raise his tally to 2.5 points and share the lead with 11 others.

In the distaff side, Woman Fide Master Allaney Jia G. Doroy (Elo 1972) drew with Chinese WFM Li Yunshan (Elo 2196) of China to climb to 1.5 points, good for a share of 16th and 22nd places.

WGM Janelle Mae Frayna (Elo 2228) split the point with compatriot WFM Cherry Ann Mejia (Elo 1980) to land at 1.0 point. – Rappler.com