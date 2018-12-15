Woman Fide Master Allaney Gia Doroy emerges as the country's best performer in the 5th round of the 17th Asian Continental Chess Championships

Published 4:50 PM, December 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Woman Fide Master Allaney Gia Doroy settled for a draw but became the Philippines' brightest hope in the 17th Asian Continental Chess Championships (2nd Manny Pacquiao Cup) at Tiara Hotel in Makati.

The 17-year-old Doroy, a prized find from Agusan del Sur, split the point with Indonesian Woman International Master Devi Ardhiani Anastasia in the 5th round Friday night, December 14, to emerge as the country's best performer following the lackluster showing of Filipino bets in the Open division.

Doroy, a multiple gold medalist in ASEAN school chess competitions playing out of National University, raised her total to 3.0 points and was tied for 10th to 16th spot in the distaff side.

Balikbayan Ricky De Guzman yielded to fellow International Master Nodirlek Yokubboev of Uzbekistan and remained at 2.5 points in the company of countrymen Grandmaster John Paul Gomez, GM Darwin Laylo and IMs Haridas Pascua and Daniel Quizon.

Gomez beat compatriot Candidate Master John Merril Jacutina, Pascua bested Fide Master Alekhine Nouri, while Quizon downed IM Oliver Dimakiling.

Laylo, on the other hand, drew with untitled Chinese Chen Qi.

They shared 31st to 41st places among 64 players, a distant 2.0 points behind solo leader GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly of India and 1.5 off Chinese GM Wei Yi in the race for 5 slots to next year's World Cup.

Ganguly (Elo 2621) trounced countryman GM SP Sethuraman, while Wei (Elo 2728) drew with fellow Chinese GM Ni Hua (Elo 2683)

Tournament top seed Wang Hao subdued Vietnamese GM Than Trah Minh for his third straight win and bolted back to title contention with 3.5 points.

Sustaining the form that gave her a stunning victory over No. 2 seed IM Gulishkan Nakhbayeva of Kazakhstan in the 4th round, Doroy, rated No. 33 with Elo 1972, ably handled black to forge the drew with Anastasia, ranked 18th with Elo 2215, and stay within sight of pacesetters IM Rout Padhimi (4.5 points) of India and WGM Gong Qianyun of China.

Doroy faces another stern test in the 6th round when she tackles Chinese WIM Gu Tianlu (Elo 2231) with the white pieces.

The women's titlist advances to the 2019 Women's World Championship. – Rappler.com