Pinoy shooter Carlo Biado loses the final to German sensation Joshua Filler

Published 8:15 AM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Carlo Biado's dream of a second consecutive World 9 Ball title just wasn't meant to be.

The La Union-born pool player was beaten in the final of the World 9 Ball Championship in Doha, Qatar, last Thursday at the hands of 21-year-old German sensation Joshua Filler. The final score in the extended final was 13-10.

Biado, 35, has been aiming to be the first back-to-back winner of this event since 1991, when American Earl Strickland won the inaugural tournament the year before.

A tight, high-quality final at the Al-Arabi Sports Club had its first major turning point in rack 16. Trailing 7-8, Biado jaw-hooked himself on the side pocket trying a tricky shot from the one to the two ball. Filler took that rack and the next two to make it 11-7.

Biado stormed back with the following 3 racks to close the gap to 11-10.

But in the very next game Biado scratched into the side pocket while playing the 3 ball, and the ensuing run-out put the German lefty on the hill.

Filler ran out the next rack to claim his first world title and join countrymen Oliver Ortmann, Ralf Souquet, and Thorsten Hohmann as German world 9 Ball champs.

Earlier in the day Biado had ended the hopes of top American Shane Van Boening with a dazzling 11-6 victory in the semis. He finished that match with two brilliant shots in the last two racks, a table-length bank on the 7 ball and then a glorious 4-rail positional play from one to two shooting from behind his back.

Biado also picked off a former world champ in Taiwanese-born Chinese Wu Jiaqing in the quarters.

Filler takes home US$40,000 while Biado settles for US$20,000. Biado was ranked 2nd in the world, two spots ahead of Filler going into this event.

Biado's record in world finals is now 1-2. In 2015 he succumbed to Chinese Taipei's Ko Pin Yi in the World 10 ball final in General Santos City. Last year he won his maiden world title in this event, defeating countryman Roland Garcia in the final. – Rappler.com