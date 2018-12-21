Netizens show that the Ateneo bully had several incidents of using Taekwondo moves to assault others

Published 9:15 AM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) is launching its own investigation to confirm if the Ateneo de Manila Junior High School bully is a Taekwondo practitioner after videos of him using martial arts to hurt others circulated online.

In a statement, the national federation wrote that it respects Ateneo's disciplinary action on the implicated student, but the decision to lift his belt will depend on Philippine Taekwondo's probe.

"We, the Philippine Taekwondo Association, condemn any form of behavior which includes harassment, bullying, and acts of violence. This is not what Taekwondo instills in its practitioners and is a serious matter that we as an association stand against," read the statement.

"Modesty is one of the five tenets of Taewkondo that is being taught to all Taekwondo practitioners from the first day of training. Our association reiterates its objective to teach all Taekwondo practitioners self-respect and respect for others."

Netizens have changed their Facebook profile photos to the bully's picture which showed him wearing a dobok – the uniform worn by Korean martial artists – which suggested that he is a young Taekwondo athlete.

Commenters have suggested stripping the young taekwondo practictioner of his belt based on what's seen on the video.

– Rappler.com