The young Filipina makes waves in Europe's junior tennis scene

Published 8:10 PM, December 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina junior tennis star Alex Eala capped off a stellar run in 2018 with the Overseas Player of the Year honor in the girls division.

In the 2018 Tennis Europe Junior Tour, Eala climbed to rank No. 14 after playing in just 6 events – less than any other player in the Top 40.

The 13-year-old netter first made an impact in Europe when she won the Les Petits As final last January, which earned her a wildcard for the 2018 Roland Garros Junior French Championships.

In the summer of 2018, Eala won in both the singles and doubles at Category 1 events in Hasselt, Belgium, and Oosterbeck, Netherlands, as well as at the Category 2 event in Nantes, France.

The former Colegio de San Agustin student earned a full-time scholarship to the Rafael Nadal Academy this year and continues her eighth-grade studies in Spain. – Rappler.com