Published 9:54 AM, January 01, 2019

BRISBANE, Australia – Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova stunned former US Open champion Samantha Stosur to reach the Brisbane International second round on Monday, December 31, in a match which started in 2018, spanned midnight and finished in the early hours of 2019.

The 20-year-old Bouzkova, ranked at 139 in the world, fought back to claim a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win and set-up a second-round clash against fellow Czech Karolina Pliskova.

"I really enjoyed this match. Actually I was very nervous at the beginning because I've never played on such a big court but I tried to keep fighting because Sam is such a great champion so it didn't make it any easier," said the 2014 US Open junior champion.

Bouzkova finished the two-hour, 12-minute clash – which saw the final set start just 20 minutes before midnight – with 42 winners.

"She didn't put a foot wrong in that second and third set."



Earlier, Pliskova said she refused to panic despite falling behind a set and a break to Yulia Putintseva in her opening round tie.

Pliskova, a former world No. 1, appeared headed for an early exit when she stumbled against Putintseva late in the 1st set.

But she recovered from 2-0 down in the 2nd to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two and a quarter hours at the Pat Rafter Arena.

The 26-year-old Czech said despite surrendering the 1st set, she never felt in any real trouble against Putintseva.

"Even though I was losing a set and a break in the 2nd, I was still pretty positive, because I felt (even though) I'm missing, it's only small margins here and there," she said.

"I just felt like the ball on the racket felt pretty good."

Pliskova has a good record in Brisbane, winning in 2017 and reaching the semifinals in 2018.

"I feel it's pretty fast, which is important for my game," Pliskova said.

"I can hit some aces, which I did today, and if I play aggressive there is a chance that I am going to make a lot of points, so I feel good on this court for sure."

Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell pulled off a massive upset when she stunned world No. 10 Daria Kasatkina in 3 sets.

Birrell, 20, had only won one match ever on the main WTA tour but showed great composure to come from 3-5 down in the 3rd set to win 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in 3 hours, 6 minutes.

"I was just trying to stay positive – I was just telling myself to just keep fighting and keep asking the questions," Birrell said.

She will now play Lesia Tsurenko in the 2nd round after the Ukranian beat Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-0, 6-2.

Birrell's fellow countrywoman Destanee Aiava also moved into the 2nd round with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) upset over Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic and will now play reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka.

Croatia's Donna Vekic was too strong for Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia, winning 6-1, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash against sixth-seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens, who downed Belgian Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4. – Rappler.com